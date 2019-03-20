Spring Cleaning

Are you planning on doing some spring cleaning?

March 20, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Today is the first day of spring.  So a new study looked at America's spring-cleaning habits.  And 37% of us plan to spend an entire DAY or more de-cluttering our home this spring.  Here are six more stats...

1.  The most common place to start your spring cleaning is in the bedroom.  48% of people in the survey said that's where they'll start.

2.  62% said they have at least one closet filled with stuff they're not using.  And 41% said they have stuff taking up space in their garage.

3.  34% said living with someone who's tidy is very important to them.  And 32% would rather wait in line at the DMV than get into an argument about cleaning.

4.  One of the top things we'd like to accomplish is turning a room into a home office.  29% said it's a goal, while 26% want to turn a cluttered space into a nice guest room.

5.  The top things we think we can SELL when we spring clean are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

6.  70% of us feel a sense of accomplishment after we clean . . . 61% said they feel "de-stressed" . . . and 54% feel more relaxed in a clean space. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
spring
cleaning