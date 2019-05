In honor of Mother's Day, Spotify has released a list of the Most-Streamed Musician-Moms worldwide, and new mother CARDI B is #1...

Here's the Top 10 worldwide:

1. Cardi B

2. Beyoncé

3. Adele

4. Pink

5. Shakira

6. Kehlani

7. Britney Spears

8. Alicia Keys

9. Christina Aguilera

10. Mariah Carey

