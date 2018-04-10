(Photo by ISO)

Sophie Turner's Sausage Reviews

Sophie Turner from "Game of Thrones" reviews SAUSAGES on Instagram??!!

April 10, 2018
Jen Myers
Sophie Turner  from "Game of Thrones" has an Instagram page where she reviews sausages.  It's kind of like when Lorde was secretly reviewing onion rings last year.

#nofilter Los Angeles, California. Chicken cranberry sausage. Nice to have a sausage shaped sausage for once -- finally. Other than that, aesthetically not the most pleasing. A little lumpy. The cranberry really compliments the chicken. A nice surprise. However after the 3rd bite, it can get a little sickly. Excellent size. The texture inside is perfect. I’d give it 6/10

#nofilter Disneyland, Los Angeles. Wild boar crepinette and Spanish cured sausage. More like pulled meat in texture. The taste itself is delicious, however... can I even call this a sausage? I think not. 2/10 Disneyland was fab tho --

