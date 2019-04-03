The Songs That Have Been Streamed One Billion Times On Spotify
April 3, 2019
Less than three years ago, DRAKE made history when "One Dance" became the first song on Spotify to be played a billion times. Now, 25 songs have hit that milestone. Here they are the Top 10...
1. "Shape of You", Ed Sheeran
2. "One Dance", Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
3. "Closer", The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
4. "Rockstar", Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
5. "Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran
6. "God's Plan", Drake
7. "Lean On", Major Lazer featuring DJ Snake
8. "Despacito", Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
9. "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber
10. "Havana", Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
