Songs From The 2010s "Guaranteed" To Live On

A website has a list of 20 songs from the 2010s that are GUARANTEED to, quote, "live on forever."

Here's the Top 10 of what they chose, and the songs are ranked with the top songs being the ones that are most likely to stick around.

1. "Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

2. "Shake It Off", Taylor Swift

3. "Wagon Wheel", Darius Rucker

4. "Rolling in the Deep", Adele

5. "Get Lucky", Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, and Nile Rodgers

6. "Ho Hey", The Lumineers

7. "We Found Love", Calvin Harris and Rihanna

8. "Can't Stop the Feeling", Justin Timberlake

9. "Pumped Up Kicks", Foster the People

10. "Formation", Beyoncé

Click Here to see more.