"Rolling Stone" put out a list of "25 Songs That Are Truly Terrifying". Here's a few you may have heard of...

- "The End", The Doors (1967)

- "Careful with That Axe, Eugene", Pink Floyd (1969)

- "I Love the Dead", Alice Cooper (1973)

- "Nebraska", Bruce Springsteen (1982)

- "One", Metallica (1989)

- "Down by the Water", PJ Harvey (1995)

- "Kim", Eminem (2000)

Click Here to see more.