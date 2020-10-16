'Soft Launching' Your Relationships On Instagram

A woman named Jess Fisher coined the "Instagram soft launch" term to describe what she'd been seeing on Instagram. Basically, instead of posting something on social media announcing you're in a new relationship, you post a photo that hints at it.

Jess says, quote, "For the girls, she will post a picture of him at a restaurant, his face will not be in it, she will tag the restaurant but not him. For the guys, it will only be a photo of himself and he will tag her as the photographer."

So why are people doing this? It all comes down to the twisted modern rules of dating in the social media age.

Quote, "Our generation [is] a lot slower to define a relationship . . . so maybe you do want to announce your involvement with someone before you make it 'boyfriend or girlfriend official,' but you can't post a full body picture until you've got that title."

Click Here to see more.