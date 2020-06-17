Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Summer Activities

You're going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past. And that means parents need things to do that are: Socially distanced and don't involve even MORE screen time.

Here are the top 10 most popular activities that families are planning on doing this summer, according to a new survey...

1. Playing board games.

2. Camping in the backyard.

3. Making arts and crafts.

4. Reading books.

5. Building blanket and pillow forts.

6. Making breakfast as a family.

7. Teaching the kids a new skill.

8. Making a home movie theater.

9. Playing with water guns.

10. Eating popsicles.

