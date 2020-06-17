Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Summer Activities
What socially distanced, screen-free activities are you planning to do this summer?
You're going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past. And that means parents need things to do that are: Socially distanced and don't involve even MORE screen time.
Here are the top 10 most popular activities that families are planning on doing this summer, according to a new survey...
1. Playing board games.
2. Camping in the backyard.
3. Making arts and crafts.
4. Reading books.
5. Building blanket and pillow forts.
6. Making breakfast as a family.
7. Teaching the kids a new skill.
8. Making a home movie theater.
9. Playing with water guns.
10. Eating popsicles.
