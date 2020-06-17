Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Summer Activities

What socially distanced, screen-free activities are you planning to do this summer?

June 17, 2020
Jen Myers
You're going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past.  And that means parents need things to do that are:  Socially distanced and don't involve even MORE screen time.

Here are the top 10 most popular activities that families are planning on doing this summer, according to a new survey...

1.  Playing board games.

2.  Camping in the backyard.

3.  Making arts and crafts.

4.  Reading books.

5.  Building blanket and pillow forts.

6.  Making breakfast as a family.

7.  Teaching the kids a new skill.

8.  Making a home movie theater.

9.  Playing with water guns.

10.  Eating popsicles. 

