The Skills That Parents Fear Their Kids Won't Have

A survey of 1,000 parents identified 50 skills that parents are afraid their kids won't have when they're older...

1. How to deal with stress.

2. How to budget.

3. How to deal with a broken heart. A fifth of parents said they're concerned.

4. How to save money.

5. How to pay bills.

6. How to drive a car.

7. Dealing with a mortgage.

8. How to look after yourself on a night out.

9. How to change a tire.

10. How to be independent.

