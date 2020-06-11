Simple Ways To Find Joy

It's been a little harder to find joy in things this year. And a new poll found 90% of us agree the world needs MORE of it. So where do you find joy?

Here are the top five simple activities that bring us the most joy, according to the survey...

1. Family dinners. 61% said it's one of the things that brings them the most joy.

2. Time spent outside, 60%.

3. Watching a favorite movie or TV show, 58%.

4. Receiving a hug from a close friend or loved one, also 58%.

5. Hearing one of your favorite songs, 55%.

Here are a few more stats: 89% agree it's important to surround yourself with positive people. More than half of us say that just talking to our friends brings us joy. And 85% think finding joy right now is more important than ever.

Now here are three joyous things we've done MORE of because of the lockdown: Reading . . . taking walks . . . and spending time with our immediate family. The survey also found over a third of us plan to keep doing Zoom calls with loved ones even after the pandemic is over.

Click Here to see more.