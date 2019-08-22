The Signs Of A Strong Person

Here are the top ten signs you're a strong person, according to the survey...

1. Being able to admit when you're wrong.

2. Having a positive attitude.

3. Being honest, even when it's tough.

4. Speaking up when you think someone's being unfair.

5. Standing up for other people who are being mistreated.

6. Apologizing when you're wrong. So not just admitting it, but saying you're sorry too.

7. Being supportive.

8. Being able to ask for help when you need it.

9. Putting your problems aside to help others.

10. Being patient. A few more that just missed the top ten are being committed to your family . . . being a hard worker . . . not giving in to peer pressure . . . and the ability to forgive people.

Click Here to see more.