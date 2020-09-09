Send Birthday Cards To America's Oldest Living WW2 Veteran
Send your birthday wishes to America's oldest living veteran of World War II.
September 9, 2020
Lawrence Brooks is America's oldest living World War II vet. He'll be 111 this Saturday, and can't see a lot of people right now. So the National World War II Museum posted his address, and they're asking people to send cards. He says the secret to a long life is to take care of your body, and "be nice to people."
Please send your card to the address below...
The National WWII Museum
c/o Happy 111th Mr. Brooks!
945 Magazine Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
