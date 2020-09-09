Send Birthday Cards To America's Oldest Living WW2 Veteran

Lawrence Brooks is America's oldest living World War II vet. He'll be 111 this Saturday, and can't see a lot of people right now. So the National World War II Museum posted his address, and they're asking people to send cards. He says the secret to a long life is to take care of your body, and "be nice to people."

Please send your card to the address below...

The National WWII Museum

c/o Happy 111th Mr. Brooks!

945 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

