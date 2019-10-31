The Scariest Songs Of All Time

Data scientists looked at thousands of songs, considering stuff like song construction, production, sounds, and mood to find the SCARIEST songs.

Here are the Top 10, in no particular order...

1. "The Becoming", Nine Inch Nails

2. "The Happening", Pixies

3. "Dark Entries", Bauhaus

4. "Transmission", Joy Division

5. "Contractor", Lamb of God

6. "Ænima", Tool

7. "Heart-Shaped Box", Nirvana

8. "Bottled Up Inside", Korn

9. "Thinking of You", A Perfect Circle

10. "Eternal Refuge", Whitechapel

