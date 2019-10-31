The Scariest Songs Of All Time
Are these really the SCARIEST songs EVER??!!
October 31, 2019
Data scientists looked at thousands of songs, considering stuff like song construction, production, sounds, and mood to find the SCARIEST songs.
Here are the Top 10, in no particular order...
1. "The Becoming", Nine Inch Nails
2. "The Happening", Pixies
3. "Dark Entries", Bauhaus
4. "Transmission", Joy Division
5. "Contractor", Lamb of God
6. "Ænima", Tool
7. "Heart-Shaped Box", Nirvana
8. "Bottled Up Inside", Korn
9. "Thinking of You", A Perfect Circle
10. "Eternal Refuge", Whitechapel
