"Roseanne" Spinoff "The Connors" Is Happening

It's happening. ABC has ordered a "Roseanne" spin-off called "The Conners", which will feature all the main stars minus ROSEANNE BARR, who won't be involved in any way. It's unclear how they'll explain her absence.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman have all signed on, and additional cast members will be announced later. The show will air on Thursday nights, beginning this fall.

