"Rolling Stone's" Best Songs Of 2018

"Rolling Stone" just dropped its list of the 50 Best Songs of the Year. Here's the Top 10...

1. "In My Feelings", Drake

2. "Shallow", Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

3. "I Like It", Cardi B

4. "Never Be the Same", Camila Cabello

5. "Nice for What", Drake

6. "Mariners Apartment Complex", Lana Del Rey

7. "Charity", Courtney Barnett

8. "Come On to Me", Paul McCartney

9. "Make Me Feel", Janelle Monae

10. "Sicko Mode", Travis Scott

