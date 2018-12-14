"Rolling Stone's" Best Albums Of 2018
Here are the BEST albums of the year, according to "Rolling Stone".
December 14, 2018
"Rolling Stone" released its list of the 50 Best Albums of 2018
Here's the Top 10:
1. "Invasion of Privacy", Cardi B
2. "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves
2. "Camila", Camila Cabello
4. "Interstate Gospel", Pistol Annies
5. "Sweetener", Ariana Grande
6. "Astroworld", Travis Scott
7. "Daytona", Pusha T
8. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" soundtrack
9. "Bottle It In", Kurt Vile
10. "Scorpion", Drake
