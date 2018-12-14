"Rolling Stone's" Best Albums Of 2018

Here are the BEST albums of the year, according to "Rolling Stone".

December 14, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"Rolling Stone" released its list of the 50 Best Albums of 2018

Here's the Top 10:

1.  "Invasion of Privacy", Cardi B

2.  "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves

2.  "Camila", Camila Cabello

4.  "Interstate Gospel", Pistol Annies

5.  "Sweetener", Ariana Grande

6.  "Astroworld", Travis Scott

7.  "Daytona", Pusha T

8.  Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born"  soundtrack

9.  "Bottle It In", Kurt Vile

10.  "Scorpion", Drake

Click Here to see more.

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
Best
Albums
year
2018
Courtney & Company
Rolling Stone