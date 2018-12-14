"Rolling Stone's" Best Albums Of 2018

"Rolling Stone" released its list of the 50 Best Albums of 2018

Here's the Top 10:

1. "Invasion of Privacy", Cardi B

2. "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves

2. "Camila", Camila Cabello

4. "Interstate Gospel", Pistol Annies

5. "Sweetener", Ariana Grande

6. "Astroworld", Travis Scott

7. "Daytona", Pusha T

8. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" soundtrack

9. "Bottle It In", Kurt Vile

10. "Scorpion", Drake

