'Rolling Stone' Re-Does Top 500 Albums Of All-Time List

Back in 2003, "Rolling Stone" published a list of the top 500 albums of all-time. They tweaked it in 2012, and now, they've re-created it from scratch, with 154 new additions that weren't on the previous versions.

Here's the new Top 10:

1. "What's Going On", Marvin Gaye, 1971 . . . It was #6 before.

2. "Pet Sounds", The Beach Boys, 1966 . . . It was also #2 in 2003.

3. "Blue", Joni Mitchell, 1971 . . . It was #30 before.

4. "Songs in the Key of Life", Stevie Wonder, 1976 . . . It was #56.

5. "Abbey Road", The Beatles, 1969 . . . It was #14.

6. "Nevermind", Nirvana, 1991 . . . It was #17.

7. "Rumours", Fleetwood Mac, 1977 . . . It was #25.

8. "Purple Rain", Prince and the Revolution, 1984 . . . It was #72.

9. "Blood on the Tracks", Bob Dylan, 1975 . . . It was #16.

10. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill", Lauryn Hill, 1998 . . . It was #312.

In 2003, they had "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" by The Beatles at #1. Now, it's #24.

Click Here to see more.