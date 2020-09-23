'Rolling Stone' Re-Does Top 500 Albums Of All-Time List

September 23, 2020
Back in 2003, "Rolling Stone" published a list of the top 500 albums of all-time.  They tweaked it in 2012, and now, they've re-created it from scratch, with 154 new additions that weren't on the previous versions.

Here's the new Top 10:

1.  "What's Going On", Marvin Gaye, 1971 . . . It was #6 before.

2.  "Pet Sounds", The Beach Boys, 1966 . . . It was also #2 in 2003.

3.  "Blue", Joni Mitchell, 1971 . . . It was #30 before.

4.  "Songs in the Key of Life", Stevie Wonder, 1976 . . . It was #56.

5.  "Abbey Road", The Beatles, 1969 . . . It was #14.

6.  "Nevermind", Nirvana, 1991 . . . It was #17.

7.  "Rumours", Fleetwood Mac, 1977 . . . It was #25.

8.  "Purple Rain", Prince and the Revolution, 1984 . . . It was #72.

9.  "Blood on the Tracks", Bob Dylan, 1975 . . . It was #16.

10.  "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill", Lauryn Hill, 1998 . . . It was #312.

In 2003, they had "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" by The Beatles at #1.  Now, it's #24.

