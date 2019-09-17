Rod Stewart's Private Battle With Prostate Cancer

Rod Stewart revealed something recently that you didn't know about him: He's a survivor of prostate cancer.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the disease over the weekend, he said, quote, "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody."

Rod said he's in the clear now because they caught it early, but he added, quote, "Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor." Rod is 74 years old.

Click Here to see more.