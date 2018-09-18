The Riskiest Resumé Lies That Can Cost You A Job

Should you lie or stretch the truth on your resumé to land a job? According to a new survey of HR professionals, it's risky. 97% said that if they discovered a lie on someone's resumé, even if it was about something minor, they probably WOULDN'T hire them.

But some lies ARE worse than others.

Here are the top five resumé lies that can ruin your chances of landing a job . . .

1. Lying about a degree you didn't really attain. 89% said it would ruin your chances.

2. Lying about your criminal record. 88% said it would cost you the job

3. Lying about a certification or job-related license you don't really have. 85% consider this a major offense.

4. Lying about your work experience. 84% said it's a serious lie.

5. Lying about technical skills, or claiming you're proficient in programs you've never used. 75% said it would impact their decision.

Click Here to see more.