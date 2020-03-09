Ridiculous Questions Kim Kardashian Has Asked On Twitter

Someone went through KIM KARDASHIAN's old Tweets and discovered 26 ridiculous questions she's posed to her followers...

1. November, 2009: "How come doctors never get sick when they see sick people every day!"

2. April, 2010: "Someone just said 'You are fine as hell' but why hell, why not heaven??"

3. February, 2010: "I just don't get why they don't check the plane while they are cleaning it before everyone boards. Why wait until everyone is on?" (This was in a rant about how her plane was delayed with a mechanical issue.)

4. February, 2014: "What the hell are trans vaginal mesh implants???? Does anyone else see these commercials 500 times a day?"

5. April, 2011: "Why is it that the more I work out the hungrier I am!"

6. September, 2010: "Have you ever iChatted with someone and both fall asleep but keep iChat on all night? Wonder if it will stay on and you wake up together . . . kinda! LOL"

7. September, 2011: "Do u ever have a feeling so strong u know [that] your feeling is gonna come true?" (???)

8. February, 2010: "Does anybody know why Bill Cosby's eyes look the way they do? Is he going blind? I love him, reminds me of my dad!" (This was in 2010, and it's clearly aged the worst of all these Tweets.)

9. August, 2011: "Have u ever thought someone was kinda cool, liked their vibe then saw their tweets and realized they are so lame? LOL"

10. December 2010: "I'm at Y100's Jingle Ball and watching @JaySean's sound check. Why does he speak with an accent but sings without one?"

11. March, 2012: "Anyone know exactly where rack city is?" ("Rack City" is a Tyga track, and it's a reference to Vegas. So, Kim, it's in Nevada.)

12. September, 2019: "I can't sleep, and [am] up looking for play house and tree house inspo. Anyone know who makes the best custom play houses and tree houses???"

13. September, 2019: "What should we name our new Pomeranian puppies? We already have Sushi and for sure we like the name Saké. So should we name the other one Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce (Soy for short)."

(74% of her followers voted for Soba.)

14. June, 2017: "What should North name her puppy? Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop (Peaches), Sushi, or Goldie?" (Peachy Pop, a.k.a. Peaches won the poll with 29% of the vote, but apparently they went with Sushi instead.)

15. June, 2019: "So for the past month every time I eat sugar I sneeze. Is that weird?! It happens every time I even take one bite. Does this mean anything? . . .

"I have been eating super clean vegan lately with only natural sugars, but when I try regular sugar I sneeze."

16. September, 2016: "Anyone know a good spray tanner in Paris?!?!?!" (This was just one month before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.)

17. May, 2012: "How do you spell tanorexic anyway? Tannerexic? Tannorexic? Is this even a real word?"

18. March, 2012: "Ever start to make a wish on 11:11 then the time changes . . . is that a sign that wish isn't supposed to come true???"

19. March, 2012: "I have such shyness and anxiety when I show up somewhere alone and my friends aren't here yet. Anyone else feel this way?"

20. January, 2012: "Ever have a dream so good and exciting when you wake up you wanna go back to bed to be back in that dream? That was me last night!"

21. October, 2011: "Do identical twins have the same exact DNA? Like if one twin murders someone and leaves their DNA, can the other twin get blamed?"

22. June 2011: "My mom's AOL account has been hacked. Why do people hack? So lame! So if anyone gets an email from my mom . . . NOT HER!"

23. June, 2011: "How do u guys feel about dogs sleeping in the bed with you? Is it sanitary? My personal feeling is no, but I'm having a debate."

24. July, 2010: "Do peanuts have carbs?"

25. June, 2010: "Do you believe in Fairy Tales? I do."

26. June, 2010: "Opposites attract . . . I've heard this saying a few times today. Is that a sign?"

