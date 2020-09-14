Relationship Tips Couples Therapists Are Giving Now

These are by no means the only tips that might strengthen your relationship right now, but they’re the ones these therapists find themselves giving time and time again..

1. Communicate.

2. Try to stay in the present, especially when voicing relationship concerns.

3. Set boundaries around COVID-19 preventive measures.

4. Try to find a “normal” rhythm if you can.

5. Be conscious of your alcohol use.

6. Consider changing your roles in the relationship.

7. Broaden your support system if possible.

8. Don’t lean too heavily on joint distractions.

