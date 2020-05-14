BuzzFeed posted a list of some regrettable celebrity tweets from the past decade...

1. Zac Efron's ill-advised Tweet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day four years ago. Quote, "I'm grateful for a couple things today: Martin Luther King Jr., and 10 million followers on Instagram."

2. Last year, when a woman said she'd have to work 20 hours to afford Khloe Kardashian's jeans. And Khloe responded with, "Awwwwww, this is so cute! I'm so happy you enjoy them." (To be fair, the woman DID compliment the jeans.)

3. When Mia Farrow used Google to find a picture of her adopted daughter Quincy on her birthday. You could see the Google search term in the screenshot. The phrase she Googled was, "Mia Farrow and her black children."

4. When R&B singer Tinashe found out Whitney Houston died, and said, quote, "I just saw her like, a month ago . . . when she kicked me out of an elevator."

5. Kirstie Alley's oddly phrased reaction to the death of Stephen Hawking in 2018. Quote, "You had a good go at it. Thanks for your input."

6. When Hulk Hogan thought Bam Margera from "Jackass" had died, and said, "Wish you were still with us. I sure would love to hang out." Bam Tweeted back, "I'm still alive, brother."

(He'd confused Bam with co-star Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011.)

7. When Big Sean was dating Ariana Grande in 2015, and didn't like the way Justin Bieber hugged her on stage. Quote, "This kid is about to learn not to touch my girl . . . BELIEBE that."

8. In 2017, when Gregg Sulkin from "Wizards of Waverly Place" compared his workout to a national tragedy. Quote, "Wow, what a workout. Had to run up flights of stairs, and all I could think of were the brave firefighters climbing the Twin Towers on 9/11."

9. When Jane Lynch was trending last year for defending billionaires, and used the word "trending" wrong. Her Tweet said, quote, "How do you stop A TRENDING?"

10. When a fan who couldn't afford college tweeted at Gina Rodriguez and asked her to, quote, "help a struggling Latina sister" out. Gina's response was, "Have you looked into the Hispanic Scholarship Fund?"

Click Here to see more.