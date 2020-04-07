Ranking The "At-Home" Sets Of Late Night Hosts

COVID-19 has forced TV hosts out of their studios, and into their homes. And though we might not see MUCH of their homes, that hasn't stopped TampaBay.com from RANKING each host on their new "set"...

1. "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" . . . Quote, "His backdrops start out hilariously lame, over the course of a week we see a surprising amount of his house and his family."

2. "Real Time With Bill Maher" . . . "He filmed his monologue on an iPhone in his backyard in front of his tiki bar, and said, quote, 'It's my house, what did you expect to see? A child's playpen?'"

3. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" . . . "Colbert enlisted his family to operate the camera equipment . . . but it's his dog Benny who's proven his best comic foil, squirming on his lap and snarfing down cold cuts in improv bits."

4. "Conan" . . . "Conan's decor is tastefully minimalist with classic touches . . . Andy Richter's place is just a straight-up home, right down to the half-opened box of La Croix and strainer of drying dishes by the sink."

5. "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" . . . "The most revealing segment thus far has been a minute-long promo clip showing her three kids working as her crew. She joked, 'I should really be teaching them math.'"

6. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" . . . "Kimmel does show glimpses of his life with a wife and two young kids." And of the room he's set up in, he joked, "It's the only room in the house that's not completely crusted in Play Doh."

7. "Late Night with Seth Meyers" . . . "Seth jokes about his 'high school A.V. setup,' but he instantly has one of the more polished looks of the bunch . . . [but] 'polished' is also code for 'kind of boring.'"

8. "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" . . . "His hair and beard are growing, but his interior design looks cleaner than a Crate & Barrel display . . . It doesn't feel especially personal or homey, but it is stylish."

9. "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" . . . "He claims he's filming alone at home, but the austere white background gives the sense that he's floating through purgatory."

Click Here to see more.