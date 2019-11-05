Queen Latifah To Be The Next "Equalizer"

CBS is bringing back the '80s show "The Equalizer" with QUEEN LATIFAH in the title role.

The original series starred EDWARD WOODWARD as a retired intelligence operative who used his skills to help people in difficult situations who had nowhere else to turn. It ran from 1985 to 1989.

DENZEL WASHINGTON starred in two films based on the show, in 2014 and 2018.

CBS already has reboots of three classic series on its schedule: "Hawaii Five-0", "MacGyver", and "Magnum P.I."

