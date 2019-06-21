Purchases That Make Us Happiest

According to a new survey, two-thirds of people say they've bought something JUST to feel the, quote, "rush" of buying something.

And that rush lasts for an average of 28 minutes.

The survey also found the things we buy that make us the happiest. The top 10 are...

Clothes . . . shoes . . . a computer . . . electronic accessories like headphones . . . a TV . . . accessories and jewelry . . . groceries . . . vacations . . . video games . . . and kitchen supplies.

