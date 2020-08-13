Princess Diana Musical To Premiere On Netflix

Princess Diana is getting the "Hamilton" treatment...

"Diana: A True Musical Story" was just a week and a half into Broadway previews with a March 31 opening night set when the coronavirus pandemic forced New York City theaters to halt productions until the new year. But now, the show based on the royal's life and ill-fated romance has plans to head to the small screen.

Diana will premiere on Netflix in 2021 ahead of its new Broadway opening date, May 25. The musical will be filmed with the original cast on the stage of the Longacre Theater in New York City without an audience.

"We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere," the show's producers said in a joint statement. "Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

Click Here to see more.