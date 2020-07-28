Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Alias

PRINCE HARRY used to have several secret social media accounts, at least as recently as four years ago, when he first met MEGHAN MARKLE.

At that time, he was using the Instagram handle @SpikeyMau5.

If Harry still has the account, he's having fun with it. It currently has no posts, no followers, and is following just two accounts . . . but it's private, so you can't see who they are. And the bio says, quote, "Not Prince Harry."

Harry was really into house music, and his alias was a take on DEADMAU5, who was his favorite DJ. "Spike" was one of his nicknames back in the U.K. He's also had a Facebook account under the name "Spike Wells".

The Instagram profile picture wasn't a photo, it was an image of a mouse-shaped helmet.

Meghan began to follow "@SpikeyMau5" around the time that they first met, and that was how they initially communicated.

