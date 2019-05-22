Preparing Your Kids For The Future

A new survey asked 2,000 parents what the ideal age is for their kids to start preparing for their future career. And the average answer was FIVE-AND-A-HALF years old.

56% of parents in the survey said they already have a career in mind for their kid. And 75% hope they end up in one of five fields . . . science, technology, engineering, the arts, or mathematics.

Here are four more stats from the survey...

1. The top job skills we want our kids to learn as soon as possible are: written and oral communication . . . computer literacy . . . mathematics . . . money management . . . and a foreign language.

2. The average kid will be better at technology than their parents by age EIGHT. 45% of parents in the survey said it's already true.

3. 85% want their kids to learn how to code, and think they should start by age seven.

4. On average, parents said 42% of a child's playtime shouldn't JUST be about having fun. It should be dedicated to educational activities that help them learn.

Click Here to see more.