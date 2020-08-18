"Planes, Trains And Automobiles" Reboot
It looks like ""Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is getting REBOOTED with Kevin Hart and Will Smith!
People always complain when remakes are announced, but I think this one could work: "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" starring WILL SMITH and KEVIN HART.
The original came out in 1987, and starred STEVE MARTIN and JOHN CANDY as two guys forced to team up on a disastrous road trip to get to their respective homes in time for Thanksgiving.
Martin was pretty much the straight man, while Candy's character was good natured and well-meaning, but at the same time disaster-prone and a little annoying. I think we can expect Kevin Hart in the John Candy role.
