"Planes, Trains And Automobiles" Reboot

People always complain when remakes are announced, but I think this one could work: "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" starring WILL SMITH and KEVIN HART.

The original came out in 1987, and starred STEVE MARTIN and JOHN CANDY as two guys forced to team up on a disastrous road trip to get to their respective homes in time for Thanksgiving.

Martin was pretty much the straight man, while Candy's character was good natured and well-meaning, but at the same time disaster-prone and a little annoying. I think we can expect Kevin Hart in the John Candy role.

Click Here to see more.