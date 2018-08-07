Pink Hospitalized With Gastric Virus

Pink had to cancel shows in Australia becuase of a gastric virus.

August 7, 2018
Pink  took some heat for canceling a show in Australia over the weekend because she was later photographed at the beach with her family.  But she really isn't feeling well, because she canceled another show yesterday.

Live Nation said Pink was hospitalized on Sunday night for dehydration, and that she was re-admitted yesterday, where she was diagnosed with a gastric virus.  They said she was staying in the hospital overnight to recover.

It's unclear when she might be well enough to perform.  She has about 20 more shows scheduled over the next month on the Australian leg of her tour.

 

