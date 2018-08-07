Pink Hospitalized With Gastric Virus

Pink took some heat for canceling a show in Australia over the weekend because she was later photographed at the beach with her family. But she really isn't feeling well, because she canceled another show yesterday.

Live Nation said Pink was hospitalized on Sunday night for dehydration, and that she was re-admitted yesterday, where she was diagnosed with a gastric virus. They said she was staying in the hospital overnight to recover.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

It's unclear when she might be well enough to perform. She has about 20 more shows scheduled over the next month on the Australian leg of her tour.