Photo: Man Sets Marathon Record Dressed As Forrest Gump

A guy ran the London Marathon yesterday in 2 hours and 36 minutes while dressed as Forrest Gump. And he set a world record for fastest marathon time while dressed as a movie character.

Run, Forrest, run! @runroblarun has just broken the record for the fastest marathon in a film character costume (male) – dressed as Forrest Gump – in a time of 2:36:28. He’s raised money for a variety of charities including @WWF and @peacedirect . #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/jbXCPMGxqy — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 22, 2018