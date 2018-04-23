(Dreamstime)

Photo: Man Sets Marathon Record Dressed As Forrest Gump

A guy ran the London Marathon dressed as Forrest Gump??!!

April 23, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Categories: 
Features

A guy ran the London Marathon yesterday in 2 hours and 36 minutes while dressed as Forrest Gump.  And he set a world record for fastest marathon time while dressed as a movie character.

Tags: 
Y98
photo
man
dressed
Forrest gump
runs
sets
Marathon
record
READ MORE READ LESS