Photo: Kim Kardashian's Perfume Bottle

Kim Kardashian revealed the bottle of her new perfume, which was based on a mold of her nude body. It comes on a little pedestal, like a sculpture, and it's got NIPPLES??!!

--KKW BODY-- Here is @kkwfragrance #kkwbody launching 5/30 on their #kkwfragrance website. The body is designed out of a mold of #kimkardashian body. The box/packaging is meant to be designed like a museum pedestal. -- #KKW BODY FRAGRANCE NOTES - TOP: Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Baies Rose Orpur, Peach Nectar MIDDLE: Ylang Ylang Moheli Orpur, Rose Turkey Absolute, Jasmine Sambac Absolute BASE: Vetiver Haiti Orpur, Sandalwood Australia Orpur, Golden Amber, Musk Pic and info @kimkardashian --Follow me to get all the latest beauty / makeup Sneak Peeks, Launches, Restocks , and reviews. Also, tag or DM me to share MAKEUP NEWS or by using the #beautyfxbyceleste hashtag! Make sure to turn on your notification if you don't want to miss out on the latest news. #makeup#ilovemakeup#makeupobssessed#makeuplover#makeuptalk#bloglife#bloggerlife#makeupbloggers#instabloggers#makeupblog#instablog#makeupnews#beautynews#beautyaddict#beautybloggers#bbloggers#beautyjunkie#lipstickjunkie#instagood#makeuphaul#love#bblogger#kkwbeauty#kimkardashianwest#kimk

A post shared by "Illuminate and Shine" (@beautyfxbyceleste) on