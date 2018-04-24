Photo: Kim Kardashian's Latest Fragrance

Kim Kardashian's new fragrance will come in a bottle shaped like her BODY.

COMING SOON 04.30 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

She says, quote, "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool.

"The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."