Photo: Kim Kardashian's Latest Fragrance

Kim Kardashian's next fragrance will come in a bottle shaped like her body.

April 24, 2018
COMING SOON 04.30

She says, quote, "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing.  It is a sculpture, basically, of my body.  It's really cool.

"The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it.  It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."

 

 

