Photo: Blake Lively And Big Bird
Blake Lively posted a photo of her and Big Bird because she used to be called "Big Bird" as a kid.
April 18, 2018
Blake Lively shot an episode of "Sesame Street" recently, and yesterday she posted a picture of herself with Big Bird.
The caption read, "Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was 'too tall' and had 'yellow' hair). Here's to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you."
