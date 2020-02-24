Phone Addiction

How ADDICTED are you to your phone?

February 24, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Phone

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new survey on our addiction to our cell phones, 64% of people say they've texted someone that's in the SAME ROOM as them.

Here are five more stats from the survey...

1.  88% of people feel UNEASY leaving their phone at home.

2.  66% check their phone at least 160 times a day, or roughly 10 times an hour.

3.  33% spend more time on their phone than with their significant other . . . and 17% spend more time on their phone than with their children.

4.  45% would rather give up sex for a year than their phone for a year.

5.  And finally, three-quarters of people admit they're ADDICTED to their phone . . . including 19% of people who say they're "very" addicted. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
phone
Addiction