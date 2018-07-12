PETA's Most Beautiful Vegans

PETA just crowned its Most Beautiful VEGANS for the year. And the awards go to BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH and AVA DUVERNAY who was the director of "Selma" and "A Wrinkle in Time".

Other contenders included musicians Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Will.I.Am, and Swizz Beatz, and actors Thandie Newton, Zac Efron, and Ellen Pompeo.

https://www.peta.org/features/peta-crowns-most-beautiful-vegan-celebrities-2018/