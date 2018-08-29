The Pet Kids Want Most

A company called RightPet just finished up an eight-year survey of more than 16,792 people from 113 countries about pets.

Apparently, the pet that kids want the most isn't a dog or a cat, or even a goldfish, a gerbil, a bunny, a guinea pig, a snake, or a turtle. Nope, they want RATS.

Kids between 10 and 17 years old reported that pet rats were the most satisfying pets. But once they become adults, they stop being so into rats and gravitate toward dogs and cats.

