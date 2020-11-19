'People' Magazine's 'Sexiest Men Alive' Readers Poll
The results of the "People" magazine's "Sexiest MEN Alive" readers poll are in.
Michael B. Jordan may be the "Sexiest Man Alive", but the readers of "People" magazine got to choose some of his underlings in various categories. Here are the results of their poll:
Guy Who Has Been So Sexy So Long, They Should Retire His Sexy Jersey Number: Brad Pitt
Sexiest Royal: Prince Harry
Sexiest Brothers: Chris, Liam, and Luke Hemsworth
Sexiest Small-Screen Star: Jensen Ackles from "Supernatural"
Sexiest Sports Guy: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Sexiest Social Media Content in Quarantine: Shawn Mendes
Sexiest International Man: Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS
Sexiest Happily Settled Guy: Ryan Reynolds
Sexiest Newly-Single Guy: Armie Hammer
Sexiest New Dad: Joe Jonas
Sexiest Chart-Topper: Harry Styles
Sexiest Guy Who Entertained Us in Lockdown: John Krasinski
Sexiest Reality Show Judge: Nick Jonas from "The Voice"
Sexiest Man in a Mask: Australian actor Jacob Elordi
Sexiest "Zaddy": John Stamos (A zaddy is a dad with swag, who's attractive AND fashionable.)
Sexiest Netflix Heartthrob: Noah Centineo from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
Sexiest Guy Who Had a Big 2020: Lawrence K. Jackson, host of the online series "People (The TV Show!)"
Sexiest Glow-Up: Cole Sprouse (A glow-up is a "mental, physical, and emotional transformation for the better.")
Sexiest YouTube Star: David Dobrik
Sexiest Guy on TikTok: Chris Olsen
