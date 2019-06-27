Parenting Your Summer Road Trip

A new poll found the average family will spend 23 hours in the car for all their summer road trips this year and deal with a LOT of annoying questions.

The average parent will hear the phrase "are we there yet" 16 times, the words, "how much longer" 18 times, and the prhase, "I'm tired" 17 times while driving.

They'll also have to stop for 11 bathroom breaks, deal with 19 bouts of hunger, dole out 13 snacks, and play 16 "car games" to keep the kids entertained.

