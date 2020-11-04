Parenting Tips From Beyoncé You Need To Know

Here are the five parenting tips from Beyoncé that were culled from an interview with Vogue...

· Create a world where your children can see themselves

In the interview, Beyoncé talked about how important it is for her to open the door for previously marginalized groups. As such, her Vogue cover shoot was the first-ever done by an African-American photographer, Tyler Mitchell. Her emphasis on diversity is not just for the benefit of other African-Americans, but also for her children.

She said her mother taught her the importance of not just being seen but of seeing herself. She wrote: “As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways. It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling.”

· Give your children freedom

Beyoncé wrote about the importance of freedom, adding that the fact that she is not happy unless she is free and constantly “improving, evolving, moving forward, inspiring, teaching, and learning.” It’s a freedom that she wishes to pass onto her children.

She said that her children don’t have to be a certain type or fit into a specific category, “They don’t have to be politically correct, as long as they’re authentic, respectful, compassionate, and empathetic. They can explore any religion, fall in love with any race, and love who they want to love.”

· Teach your children the power of their own existence

In one passage, Beyoncé says that she has “experienced betrayals and heartbreaks in many forms,” and that she’s had “disappointments in business partnerships as well as personal ones,” which have left her “feeling neglected, lost, and vulnerable.”

But she learnt how to “laugh and cry and grow” through it all, so that now she feels “so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting” and “so much more powerful” than ever before. She wants her kids to recognize this power in themselves.

“I hope to teach my son not to fall victim to what the internet says he should be or how he should love. I want to create better representations for him so he is allowed to reach his full potential as a man, and to teach him that the real magic he possesses in the world is the power to affirm his own existence.”

· Raise your son to be emotionally intelligent

She said that in today’s society, there’s a lot of focus on the fact that we need to do away with the harmful notion that men need to bottle up their feelings, and raise men who are conscientious, expressive and emotionally aware.

“I want my son to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys.”

· Know about your family history and teach them so

“I come from a lineage of broken male-female relationships, abuse of power, and mistrust,” she wrote. “Only when I saw that clearly was I able to resolve those conflicts in my own relationship.”

To dig deep into her own past, she researched her ancestry and found out that she comes from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave. The revelation took some time to process but, once she did, she realized this was “why God blessed me with my twins.

Male and female energy was able to coexist and grow in my blood for the first time.” She now believes that, having made peace with her ancestral past, she will be able to “break the generational curses in my family so that my children will have less complicated lives.”

