Parental Supervision

Over 1,000 parents were asked about five different activities, and if they'd let a 10-year-old do them today without supervision... And if their parents let THEM do each of them at the same age.

Here's what they said...

1. Would you let your 10-year-old stay home alone for an hour or two? 53% said THEY did it by the time they were 10, but only 36% said it's okay for kids today. (Only three states have age limits for leaving kids alone, but most have guidelines.)

2. Walk or bike to school alone? 68% did it, but only 43% would let their kids do it now.

3. Play in a public park on their own? 51% did it as kids, but only 26% would let their kids do it now.

4. Play in the yard without an adult. 91% did it, but 78% would let their kids do it today.

5. Go trick-or-treating on Halloween without an adult? 44% did it when they were kids, but only 24% would let their own kids do it.

