Parental Supervision

Did your parents let you do these things UNSUPERVISED?

September 20, 2018
Jen Myers
(Photo by Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)

Over 1,000 parents were asked about five different activities, and if they'd let a 10-year-old do them today without supervision...  And if their parents let THEM do each of them at the same age. 

Here's what they said...

1.  Would you let your 10-year-old stay home alone for an hour or two?  53% said THEY did it by the time they were 10, but only 36% said it's okay for kids today.  (Only three states have age limits for leaving kids alone, but most have guidelines.)

2.  Walk or bike to school alone?  68% did it, but only 43% would let their kids do it now.

3.  Play in a public park on their own?  51% did it as kids, but only 26% would let their kids do it now.

4.  Play in the yard without an adult.  91% did it, but 78% would let their kids do it today.

5.  Go trick-or-treating on Halloween without an adult?  44% did it when they were kids, but only 24% would let their own kids do it.

