Parental "Me Time"

A new survey of 2,000 people with kids found the average parent only gets 21 minutes of "me time" a day. And moms get even less. 56% said they get less than 15 minutes of time to themselves each day.

Here are four more stats on how overwhelming it can be to have kids...

1. Parents are so busy, they don't always have time to sit down and eat. The average parent eats 156 meals a year standing up.

2. 47% of parents say it's impossible to completely take a day off from parenting, even when they're sick. And on average, they feel sick or exhausted 84 days out of the year, but just have to power through it. That's about 1 out of every 4 days.

3. 57% say being a parent has made them gain weight. Partly because they don't have time to eat healthy and end up snacking a lot.

4. 62% of parents say their own health is a lower priority than their PET'S health.

