Parental Battles

According to a new survey, parents will have an average of more than 4,200 BATTLES with their kids. And that's only from ages two to 18. It doesn't even count all the arguments you'll have once they're adults.

That's based on an average of just over five arguments a week for 16 years which works out to 4,210.

Those fights last for an average of 14 minutes, which means you'll spend about 41 total days of your kid's childhood arguing with them.

Oh, and parents only win the battles an average of 60% of the time.

The top 10 things that cause the fights are:

Chores . . . messy bedrooms . . . not cleaning up after themselves in other rooms . . . homework . . . bedtime . . . phone or computer time . . . arguments between siblings . . . brushing teeth . . . watching too much TV . . . and not eating healthy food.

Click Here to see more.