Overspenading On Things We Don't Need

According to a new study, we overspend on things we don't need an average of eight times a month . . . for a total of $315. That's almost $4,000 every year!

And here are some of the BAD financial decisions we make that are draining our bank accounts...

1. Getting takeout or delivery instead of cooking.

2. Shopping because you're bored.

3. Paying for subscriptions you rarely use.

4. Paying bills late so you wind up getting hit with a fee.

