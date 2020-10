A new survey found the majority of people set a GOAL for themselves during quarantine...

1. Eat healthier or follow a diet.

2. Work out or exercise more.

3. Have a more positive attitude.

4. Learn something new every day.

5. Talk to a friend or loved one once a day.

6. Read more.

7. Practice meditation or mindfulness.

8. Learn a new hobby.

Click Here to see more.