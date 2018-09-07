Oscars Remove "Popular Movie" Category

The upcoming "Oscars" on February 24th will NOT have the oddly-controversial "popular" movie category.

The Academy is shelving the idea for now, because launching it nine months into the year would create, quote, "challenges for films that have already been released."

They also said, quote, "There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members."

