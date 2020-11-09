Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things

Oprah Winfrey just released her Favorite Things 2020 list...

Tech Gifts

Oprah's picked two tech gifts this year: The Original Workout Mirror and Samsung's The Terrace TV.

Total Items: 2

Total Cost: $4,995

Gifts for Foodies

Total Items: 17

Total Cost: $983-$998

Cozy Gifts

Total Items: 10

Total Cost: $1,184

Gifts for the Family

Total Items: 9

Total Cost: $478

Gifts for the Home

Total Items: 3

Total Cost: $335

Gifts for the Kitchen

Total Items: 7

Total Cost: $1,499

Stylish Gems

Total Items: 15

Total Cost: $1,479

Beauty Gifts

Total Items: 7

Total Cost: $510

Gifts for Pets

Total Items: 2

Total Cost: $135

Grand Total: $11,608

Click Here to see more.