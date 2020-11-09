Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things
Oprah's FAVORITE THINGS for 2020 are finally here!
November 9, 2020
Oprah Winfrey just released her Favorite Things 2020 list...
Tech Gifts
Oprah's picked two tech gifts this year: The Original Workout Mirror and Samsung's The Terrace TV.
Total Items: 2
Total Cost: $4,995
Gifts for Foodies
Total Items: 17
Total Cost: $983-$998
Cozy Gifts
Total Items: 10
Total Cost: $1,184
Gifts for the Family
Total Items: 9
Total Cost: $478
Gifts for the Home
Total Items: 3
Total Cost: $335
Gifts for the Kitchen
Total Items: 7
Total Cost: $1,499
Stylish Gems
Total Items: 15
Total Cost: $1,479
Beauty Gifts
Total Items: 7
Total Cost: $510
Gifts for Pets
Total Items: 2
Total Cost: $135
Grand Total: $11,608
Click Here to see more.