Nicolas Cage And Lisa Marie Presley May Be Gettting Back Together

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley got married on August 10th, 2002. And they split up 107 days later. But Radar Online says they might be rekindling their romance.

A source says, quote, "They talk a lot and have rediscovered their feelings for each other. It all started when Nic reached out to her in early summer. Since then, they've been on the phone nonstop and have even met up for dates!"

Click Here to see more.