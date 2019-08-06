Next Season's 'American Idol' Judges All Announced They're Coming Back

It was unclear whether ABC and "American Idol" could afford to bring back their three judges: KATY PERRY, LIONEL RITCHIE, and LUKE BRYAN. But now, they announced that they'll ALL be back for their third season together.

There's no word on the terms of their deals, as ratings took a sharp dive last and rumors are that ABC is looking to pare down costs this time. As you may recall, Katy's original contract paid her $25 million per season.

IT’S OFFICIAL, 3RD SEASON’S A CHARM! Excited to get the band back together with @LionelRichie and @LukeBryanOnline ---- Get out there and audition y’all! 3rd season could be your charm✨#AmericanIdol #TheNextIdol pic.twitter.com/r0n6vVMrbH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 5, 2019

The trio is getting back together! Ready for another season of laughs, tears and wigs flying on @AmericanIdol. Get out there and audition! You never know, #TheNextIdol could be you... pic.twitter.com/TNwHZNrcRV — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 5, 2019

RYAN SEACREST's status is still up in the air. An ABC exec said, quote, "I don't believe he'll be missing. We're in ongoing conversations with Ryan about returning, and I'm hopeful that he will."

This will be the show's 18th season overall.

