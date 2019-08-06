Next Season's "American Idol" Judges

Who's coming back to judge "American Idol"?

August 6, 2019
Jen Myers
It was unclear whether ABC and "American Idol" could afford to bring back their three judges:  KATY PERRY, LIONEL RITCHIE, and LUKE BRYAN.  But now, they announced that they'll ALL be back for their third season together.

There's no word on the terms of their deals.  As you may recall, Katy's original contract paid her $25 million per season.

RYAN SEACREST's status is still up in the air.  An ABC exec said, quote, "I don't believe he'll be missing.  We're in ongoing conversations with Ryan about returning, and I'm hopeful that he will."  This will be the show's 18th season overall.

